Dr. Elizabeth Kamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Kamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Kamin, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Kamin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va.
Dr. Kamin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kamin's Office Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Psychological Services640 Independence Pkwy Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 420-0530Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Seaside Behavioral Health, LLC1072 Laskin Rd Ste 104, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Directions (757) 648-8605Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamin?
I've seen Dr. Kamin for several years and she has always been awesome!
About Dr. Elizabeth Kamin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124289392
Education & Certifications
- EVMS
- MCV
- Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamin works at
Dr. Kamin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.