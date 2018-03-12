Dr. Karrenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Karrenberg, DPM
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Karrenberg, DPM
Dr. Elizabeth Karrenberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Hartford, CT.
Dr. Karrenberg's Office Locations
Ample Urgent Care and Primary Care LLC10 Princeton St, West Hartford, CT 06110 Directions (860) 233-1978
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with Dr. Karrenberg and her staff. I am treated very well and most important, the wait time to see her is extremely close to my actual appointment time. She is always very pleasant and friendly and makes me feel at ease/
About Dr. Elizabeth Karrenberg, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1477585297
Frequently Asked Questions
