Dr. Elizabeth Kennard, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Kennard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
Locations
Ohio Reproductive Medicine4830 Knightsbridge Blvd Ste E, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 451-2280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Was a patient at Ohio Reproductive Medicine was seen by Dr. Elizabeth Kennard. She was very awesome so informational, very caring and listened to me and my husband concerns. She came up with a plan for us and got pregnant after doing our first ever iui. We want to thank Dr. Kennard for everything and will be seeing her again for baby #2.
About Dr. Elizabeth Kennard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennard works at
Dr. Kennard speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.