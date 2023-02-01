Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Kent, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Kent, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Kent, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Baptist Medical Center South and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Kent's Office Locations
Cancer Specialists LLC14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 317, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 260-9445
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fleming Island4689 US Highway 17 Ste 2-5, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 269-6526
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Middleburg1658 St Vincents Way Ste 340, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 269-6526
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center South
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kent is the best! She is a very compassionate and knowledgeable doctor. She always takes her time w you and answers any questions and discusses any concerns you may have The staff is top notch as well! I highly recommend her and the entire staff at her office.
About Dr. Elizabeth Kent, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1790756450
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Hospitals
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester|Mayo Medical School
- Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent works at
Dr. Kent has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
