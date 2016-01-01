Dr. Elizabeth Killebrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killebrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Killebrew, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Killebrew, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Killebrew's Office Locations
Southern Crescent Womens Healthcare1279 Highway 54 W Ste 220, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions
Piedmont Fayette Hospital1255 Highway 54 W, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-7000
Southern Crescent Women's Healthcare - Newnan775 Poplar Rd Ste 210, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 991-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Dr. Killebrew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Killebrew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Killebrew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killebrew.
