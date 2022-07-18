Dr. Elizabeth Killion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Killion, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Killion, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Killion, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Killion works at
Dr. Killion's Office Locations
-
1
Monarch Plastic Surgery P A4801 W 135th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 380-1012Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Killion?
She is remarkable. I am a grateful10 year breast cancer survivor. I felt guilty but after 10 years my breast felt more uncomfortable and distorted. I was so blessed not to have cancer I didn’t say anything. Then finally I called my former reconstruction doctor and they recommended Dr Killion as he didn’t do those procedures anymore at his practice. She was my angel and saved me. Dr Killion knew right away she could make a difference and make me look better and feel better after 10 years. She was optimistic when I wasn’t. I am a new person because of her. Her enthusiasm and realistic approach to my situation was freeing. I felt so comfortable and confident in her knowledge and her “we can make you better” approach that I knew it was going to be alright. I have never felt better and feel so blessed that she was my doctor. I am grateful for her expertise and care. Also, my insurance that covered this. I am forever grateful that cancer may have taken apart of me but that did not define who I was (and I survived where many have not). A great doctor made me whole again. That’s the truth.
About Dr. Elizabeth Killion, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1043570823
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Killion has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Killion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Killion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Killion works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Killion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Killion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Killion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.