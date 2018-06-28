Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Kim, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Cedars-Sinai Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.