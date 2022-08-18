Dr. Elizabeth Klanderman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klanderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Klanderman, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Klanderman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Johns, FL.
Dr. Klanderman works at
Locations
Durbin Creek Dental Care70 Durbin Pavilion Dr Ste 112, Saint Johns, FL 32259 Directions (904) 590-8030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klanderman?
Dr. Klanderman is so good. Very gentle yet thorough. I appreciate the extra time she took with me to keep me comfortable during the procedure.
About Dr. Elizabeth Klanderman, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klanderman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klanderman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Klanderman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
