Dr. Elizabeth Klenk, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (16)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Klenk, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Klenk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Galion Community Hospital and Knox Community Hospital.

Dr. Klenk works at Plushcare Physician's Group of Wyoming Inc. A Professional Corp in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klenk's Office Locations

    Plushcare Physician's Group of Wyoming Inc. A Professional Corp
    650 5th St Ste 311, San Francisco, CA 94107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 231-5333

Admitting Hospitals

  • Galion Community Hospital
  • Knox Community Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Dec 11, 2020
    Very kind! Had an embarrassing issue and she made me feel comfortable and not at all judged while also helping me out with my problem. Would definitely recommend.
    — Dec 11, 2020
    About Dr. Elizabeth Klenk, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Dr. Klenk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klenk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klenk works at Plushcare Physician's Group of Wyoming Inc. A Professional Corp in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Klenk’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klenk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klenk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klenk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klenk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

