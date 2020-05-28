Dr. Elizabeth Klimowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klimowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Klimowicz, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Klimowicz, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Klimowicz, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Klimowicz works at
Dr. Klimowicz's Office Locations
Valley Medical Group OB-GYN58 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 489-2255Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:15am - 1:00pmWednesday9:15am - 1:00pmThursday9:15am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Ob/gyn1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 489-2255
Valley Medical Group OB-GYN1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 105, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 489-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to concerns and ways takes time to thoroughly answer questions. Amazing bed side manner.
About Dr. Elizabeth Klimowicz, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klimowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klimowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klimowicz works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klimowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klimowicz.
