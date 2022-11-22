Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Kline, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Kline, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Kline works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Colorectal Surgery in Charleston, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC, Summerville, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Pleural Effusion and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.