Dr. Elizabeth Klodas, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (3)
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Klodas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med.

Dr. Klodas works at Preventive Cardiology Clinic in Edina, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Preventive Cardiology Clinic
    4100 Minnesota Dr Ste 310, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 929-5600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain Evaluation
Tilt Table Testing
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain Evaluation
Tilt Table Testing

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2020
    Dr. Klodas is exceptionally friendly and knowledgeable, listens well, and explains her reasoning carefully. She is open-minded and seems more concerned about helping people achieve reasonable health goals than preaching some doctrinaire health mantra. She pays more attention to diet than any doctor I've seen previously, and definitely sees her patients as individuals with different needs.
    James Grimmer — Sep 22, 2020
    About Dr. Elizabeth Klodas, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1194792978
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • Toronto General Hospital
    • University of Toronto, Fac Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Klodas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klodas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klodas works at Preventive Cardiology Clinic in Edina, MN. View the full address on Dr. Klodas’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klodas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klodas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klodas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klodas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

