Dr. Elizabeth Klodas, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Klodas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med.
Preventive Cardiology Clinic4100 Minnesota Dr Ste 310, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 929-5600
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Klodas is exceptionally friendly and knowledgeable, listens well, and explains her reasoning carefully. She is open-minded and seems more concerned about helping people achieve reasonable health goals than preaching some doctrinaire health mantra. She pays more attention to diet than any doctor I've seen previously, and definitely sees her patients as individuals with different needs.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Polish
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Toronto General Hospital
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
Dr. Klodas speaks Polish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klodas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klodas.
