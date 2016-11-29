Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Kobe, DO

Dr. Elizabeth Kobe, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Kobe works at Emory at Kirkwood Obstetrics & Gynecology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA and Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.