Dr. Elizabeth Kobe, DO
Dr. Elizabeth Kobe, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Emory at Kirkwood Obstetrics & Gynecology2199 College Ave Ne, Atlanta, GA 30317 Directions (770) 396-2496
Emory Decatur Hospital - 2665 Professional Office Building2665 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 778-3401
DeKalb Medical Physicians Group1462 Montreal Rd Ste 412, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 493-9191
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
I appreciated Dr Kobe beside manner, I met her in the ER and soon after followed up in her office a week later. She is very informative and helped me make the best decisions. I am forever thankful for Dr Kobe and her office staff.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Saginaw Cooperative Hospital
- Oakland Genl
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
