Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Konadu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Konadu works at Robinwood Heart Center in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.