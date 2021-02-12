Dr. Konig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Konig, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Konig, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Konig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Konig's Office Locations
Newton-Wellesley Hospital OB/GYN2000 Washington St Ste 764, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 965-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
We switched to Dr. Konig at 20 weeks of my pregnancy. It was really was the best decision for me. She was always so knowledgeable, kind, understanding , and explained things so well. This was my first pregnancy and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. thankful we found her and would highly Recommend her and her team to any woman out there.
About Dr. Elizabeth Konig, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1477669331
Education & Certifications
- U Mass
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine

