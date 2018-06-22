Dr. Laffey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Laffey, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Laffey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Locations
- 1 11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 240, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 665-3016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with Dr Laffy’s support. She listens to me and does not judge or present impatiently. I understand I have a condition that will require life-long management and now I have a partner in that effort.
About Dr. Elizabeth Laffey, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1710083670
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
