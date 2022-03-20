Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Lambert, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Lambert, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Lambert works at Carolina Women's Physicians in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.