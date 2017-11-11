See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Burlingame, CA
Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Landsverk works at ElderConsult Geriatric Medicine in Burlingame, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Landsverk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elderconsult Geriatric Medicine
    1633 Bayshore Hwy, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 357-8834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Influenza (Flu)
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Influenza (Flu)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Landsverk?

Nov 11, 2017
She is presently treating my wife who is in the advance stages of Alzheimer's. I hired her approximately two years ago out of frustration trying to deal our HMO. What a breath of fresh air. Seeing my wife directly at our home saved me from having to take her to a doctor's office where she was frightened and difficult to control. Most important of all, she demonstrated a special understanding on what type of medications to use which often required thinking "outside of the box."
Tom in San Jose, CA — Nov 11, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Landsverk to family and friends

Dr. Landsverk's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Landsverk

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD.

About Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD

Specialties
  • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144264581
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mt Sinai School Med
Fellowship
Residency
  • Cambridge Hospital Harvard
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Virginia / Main Campus
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landsverk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Landsverk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Landsverk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Landsverk works at ElderConsult Geriatric Medicine in Burlingame, CA. View the full address on Dr. Landsverk’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Landsverk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landsverk.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landsverk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landsverk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.