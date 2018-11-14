Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Langford, DO is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Langford works at Vivida Dermatology-sunset in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.