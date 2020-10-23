Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Lawson, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Lawson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Lawson works at John Lawson Surgical Group in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Reconstruction and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.