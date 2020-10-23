Dr. Elizabeth Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Lawson, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Lawson, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Lawson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Lawson works at
Dr. Lawson's Office Locations
Vascular Surgical Associates P. C.2 Professional Park Dr Ste 11, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 975-5650
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lawson is frank and upfront about your disease and treatment. I felt very secure in her hands.
About Dr. Elizabeth Lawson, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson works at
Dr. Lawson has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Reconstruction and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
