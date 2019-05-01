Dr. Elizabeth Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Leary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Leary, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Leary, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM), and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Leary works at
Dr. Leary's Office Locations
-
1
Mc221 25 Michigan St Ne31 Michigan St NE Ste 6200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-3304
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leary?
Wonderful, understand, takes time with you. From office visits to surgery day was everything you want a doctor to be !!
About Dr. Elizabeth Leary, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437199411
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Research Center/Msu
- Michigan State University (CHM),
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leary accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leary works at
Dr. Leary has seen patients for Endometriosis, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.