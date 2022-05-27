See All Nephrologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Elizabeth Liang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Elizabeth Liang, MD

Nephrology
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Liang, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Liang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flushing, NY. 

Dr. Liang works at Chinatown Kidney Care in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Glomerulonephritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Suzanne El-Sayegh, MD
Dr. Suzanne El-Sayegh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD
Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD
4.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. James Gavin, MD
Dr. James Gavin, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Liang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chinatown Kidney Care Pllc
    3916 Prince St Ste 355, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-6882

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Proteinuria
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Glomerulonephritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Liang?

    May 27, 2022
    Upon my first visit to Dr. Liang’s office, I knew I was in good hands. I immediately noticed the cleanliness of the facility and the efficiency and competence of the staff. Dr. Liang was highly professional and accurate in her diagnosis and prescribed treatment. She took the time to explain the cause of my problem and how it would be treated. I left her office with a sense of trust and will being, knowing I will be properly cared for.
    Jia — May 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Liang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Liang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Liang to family and friends

    Dr. Liang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Liang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Liang, MD.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Liang, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740406206
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liang works at Chinatown Kidney Care in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Liang’s profile.

    Dr. Liang has seen patients for Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Glomerulonephritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elizabeth Liang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.