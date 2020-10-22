Dr. Licalzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Licalzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Licalzi, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Licalzi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA.
Dr. Licalzi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Licalzi's Office Locations
-
1
Cumberland Psychiatric Group11111 Houze Rd Ste 225, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 603-0123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Licalzi?
She is professional, friendly and very positive. She takes her time and listens to you first, and asks questions to the point in order to identify the root of the problem. In addition, she establishes skillful biopsychosocial treatment to provide psychopharmacology and psychotherapy. Yes, I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Elizabeth Licalzi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1629210471
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Licalzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Licalzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Licalzi works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Licalzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licalzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Licalzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Licalzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.