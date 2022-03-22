See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Elizabeth Lien, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Lien, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Lien, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr. Lien works at Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lien's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Joseph
    1624 S I St Ste 405, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Endocarditis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Endocarditis

Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Endocarditis
Brain Abscess
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Cryptococcosis
Meningitis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections
Valley Fever
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Elizabeth Lien, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth Lien, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1851489827
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Creighton University School Of Med|Vet Affairs Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center
    • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
    • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
    • St. Elizabeth Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Lien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lien works at Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lien’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

