Dr. Elizabeth Lien, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Lien, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Joseph1624 S I St Ste 405, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Dr Lien helped me in 2018 when my WBC was 13k (yes 13k) and I was on my death bed. I was in ICU for three weeks and as soon as Dr Lien came in to see me she ordered new meds and it completely saved me! I thank God for her, she has a wonderful, caring personality and is brilliant at figuring out a solution for you! Very smart, very kind, cares about your health and getting you on the right track! I cannot say enough about her! On a scale from 1-5 stars I give her a million stars!
- Creighton University School Of Med|Vet Affairs Med Center
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
