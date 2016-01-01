Dr. Elizabeth Lindsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Lindsay, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Lindsay, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Lindsay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Lindsay's Office Locations
Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children4700 S I 10 Service Rd W, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 780-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Lindsay, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1477552487
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neonatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.