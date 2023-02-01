Dr. Elizabeth Lindsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Lindsey, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Lindsey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Locations
Williamson Medical Center4321 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 435-5000
Sheron J Langston MD100 Covey Dr Ste 304, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-2330
Vanderbilt Digestive Disease Center1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 1660, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-0128
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lindsey is very knowledgeable, and took the time to answer any questions I had concerning my illness. She is compassionate and caring..I would refer anyone loved one to her..
About Dr. Elizabeth Lindsey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1336155530
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
Dr. Lindsey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsey has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsey.
