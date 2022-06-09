Dr. Elizabeth Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Little, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Little, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Little, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gahanna, OH.
Dr. Little works at
Dr. Little's Office Locations
Small World Pediatrics5175 Morse Rd Ste 400, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 741-4411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been with Dr. Little since we relocated to the area 5 years ago and absolutely love her. She is so down to earth and compassionate. My daughter has special needs and she can be very complex and she is great with her and my tropical son :)
About Dr. Elizabeth Little, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Dr. Little has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
