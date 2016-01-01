Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Locascio, DO

Dr. Elizabeth Locascio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific.



Dr. Locascio works at Aspen Medical Group in Corona, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.