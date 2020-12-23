Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Lokich, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Lokich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI.



Dr. Lokich works at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.