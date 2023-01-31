Dr. Elizabeth Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Long, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Long, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.
Midwest Surgical Associates PA20375 W 151st St Ste 463, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 791-4200
- Olathe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Long is the choice for surgeons. She has excellent skills, bedside manner and is truly compassionate and caring. She is cool! She performed my EDG's, Colonoscopy, double hernia and toupet fundoplication. A++++
General Surgery
26 years of experience
English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Long has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Long speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
