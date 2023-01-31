Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Long, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Long, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Long works at Midwest Surgical Associates PA in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.