Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Looney, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Looney works at METROHEALTH in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.