Dr. Elizabeth Louka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Louka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Louka, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Louka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Broomall, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Louka works at
Dr. Louka's Office Locations
-
1
Crozer-Keystone Family Care and Women's Health30 Lawrence Rd Ste 500, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (484) 446-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Louka?
Straight to the point honest and does not beat around the bush. I respect her straight forwardness, she's not rude or mean at all. To me she is focused on the task at hand. She's very responsive calls/messages and handles her business. To some it may come across as "not having the best bedside manner". I'm OK w/that as long as she continues to do an awesome job! PERIOD.
About Dr. Elizabeth Louka, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649234253
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louka works at
Dr. Louka has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Louka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Louka speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Louka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.