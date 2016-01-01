See All General Dentists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS

Dentistry
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Dentistry-Dds.

Dr. Love works at Bethel Vision Center in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bethel Vision Center
    1960 Bethel Rd Ste 240, Columbus, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 398-2996

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cosmetic Conditions
Dental Bonding
Dental Brace
Cosmetic Conditions
Dental Bonding
Dental Brace

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Six Month Smiles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Love?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Love to family and friends

    Dr. Love's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Love

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225236540
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Practice Hospital|Ohio State University/College Of Dentistry/General Practice Residency
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Dentistry-Dds
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Love has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.