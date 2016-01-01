Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Dentistry-Dds.
Dr. Love works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bethel Vision Center1960 Bethel Rd Ste 240, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 398-2996
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Love?
About Dr. Elizabeth Love, DDS
- Dentistry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1225236540
Education & Certifications
- General Practice Hospital|Ohio State University/College Of Dentistry/General Practice Residency
- Ohio State University College Of Dentistry-Dds
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Love has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Love accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Love works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.