Dr. Elizabeth Mack, MD

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Mack, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Mack works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Gland Cancer
Appendicitis
Arterial Line Insertion
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Appendicitis
Arterial Line Insertion

Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endotracheal Intubation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Multi-System Organ Failure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sedation
Septic Shock Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Status Epilepticus Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    About Dr. Elizabeth Mack, MD

    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, American Sign Language
    • Female
    • 1073684593
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
    • Palmetto Health Richland
    • UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Mack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mack works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Mack’s profile.

    Dr. Mack speaks American Sign Language.

    Dr. Mack has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

