Dr. Elizabeth Magnabosco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magnabosco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Magnabosco, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Magnabosco, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Magnabosco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Magnabosco works at
Dr. Magnabosco's Office Locations
-
1
Goldsbury Center for Children and Families333 N Santa Rosa, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 704-4708
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magnabosco?
Very professional, kind, caring, hard working, knowledgeable, and great at what she does.
About Dr. Elizabeth Magnabosco, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225006893
Education & Certifications
- Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magnabosco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magnabosco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magnabosco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magnabosco works at
Dr. Magnabosco speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Magnabosco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magnabosco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magnabosco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magnabosco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.