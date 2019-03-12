Dr. Elizabeth Majeski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majeski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Majeski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Majeski, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Majeski works at
Locations
Allergy Partners Of Charleston102 W 8th North St Ste D, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 487-0862
Allergy Partners Of Charleston46 Markfield Dr Ste A, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 487-0863
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Majeski is well versed in her area of expertise. She make you feel as if you are the only patient she has.
About Dr. Elizabeth Majeski, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1003093832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Medical University of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majeski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majeski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majeski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majeski works at
Dr. Majeski has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majeski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Majeski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majeski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majeski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majeski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.