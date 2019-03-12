Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Majeski, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Majeski works at Allergy Partners Of Charleston in Summerville, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.