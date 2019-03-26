See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Elizabeth Mandell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (4)
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Mandell, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Mandell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with University Hospital.

Dr. Mandell works at Elizabeth Mandell MD Plc. in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mandell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elizabeth Mandell MD Plc.
    325 Four Leaf Ln Ste 11B, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 249-1613
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Mandell, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497824023
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mandell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandell works at Elizabeth Mandell MD Plc. in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Mandell’s profile.

    Dr. Mandell has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

