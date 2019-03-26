Dr. Mandell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Mandell, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Mandell, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Mandell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Mandell works at
Dr. Mandell's Office Locations
-
1
Elizabeth Mandell MD Plc.325 Four Leaf Ln Ste 11B, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 249-1613Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandell?
Wonderful! Truly a great doctor!
About Dr. Elizabeth Mandell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1497824023
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandell works at
Dr. Mandell has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.