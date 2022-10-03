Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Martin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Martin works at Piedmont Physicians At Brookstone in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.