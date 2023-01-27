Dr. Elizabeth Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Pure Dermatology & Aesthetics PC5346 Stadium Trace Pkwy Ste 100, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 682-8022
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! I always know I will be taken care of.
About Dr. Elizabeth Martin, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1942394689
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
