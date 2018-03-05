Dr. Elizabeth Frame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Frame, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Frame, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Frame, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Limb Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frame's Office Locations
- 1 161 Fort Washington Ave Rm 206, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5213
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-8324Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Mayer for more than a decade. During that time I have been quite ill at times and suffer from difficult and mysterious conditions. Her kindness and compassion, combined with unparalleled knowledge of the field, makes me confident that I am receiving the best possible care. I don't know where I would be without her.
About Dr. Elizabeth Frame, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1912094434
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Internal Medicine
