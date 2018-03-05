Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Frame, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Frame, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Limb Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.