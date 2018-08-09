Overview of Dr. Elizabeth McClellan, MD

Dr. Elizabeth McClellan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. McClellan works at Kanawha City Health Center, Charleston WV in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.