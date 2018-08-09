Dr. Elizabeth McClellan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClellan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth McClellan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth McClellan, MD
Dr. Elizabeth McClellan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. McClellan works at
Dr. McClellan's Office Locations
Kanawha City Health Center Lab4602 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 205-7535Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sissonville Health Center6135 Sissonville Dr, Charleston, WV 25312 Directions (304) 984-1576
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McClellan has been with me since 2001 and has never let me down. She is always there to listen, pull me up when I'm struggling, and do whatever it takes to get me back on track and keep me there. I highly recommend Dr. McClellan to anyone. She has been my rock and keep me going when I thought that I couldn't anymore.
About Dr. Elizabeth McClellan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770659062
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClellan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClellan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClellan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClellan works at
Dr. McClellan has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClellan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. McClellan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClellan.
