Dr. Elizabeth McConnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth McConnell, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth McConnell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. McConnell works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Pain Solutions10255 N 32Nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 253-4271
-
2
Glendale Office20325 N 51st Ave Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (620) 223-8040
-
3
Mcconnell Colorectal Center6245 N 16th St Bldg 1, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 253-4271
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McConnell?
I've been seeing Dr McConnell for years. Can't say enough about her professionalism and compassionate care. Excellent staff and facilities, too. Most highly recommended.
About Dr. Elizabeth McConnell, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952393761
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- San Joaquin Genl Hosp
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McConnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McConnell works at
Dr. McConnell has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McConnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McConnell speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.