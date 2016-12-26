See All Gastroenterologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Elizabeth McDonald, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (31)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth McDonald, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. McDonald works at Elizabeth Mcdonald MD Apmc in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Peptic Ulcer and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Elizabeth Mcdonald MD Apmc
    3800 Houma Blvd Ste 308, Metairie, LA 70006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Peptic Ulcer
Gastric Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 26, 2016
    I recommend everyone to Dr McDonald. I had been to for gastroenterologist before I was diagnosed with celiac disease. It was only Dr McDonald who decided to test me and I think her so much. through an MRI we also found out that I had a kidney cancer early and it was removed.
    Anne Baudier in New Orleans, LA — Dec 26, 2016
    About Dr. Elizabeth McDonald, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

