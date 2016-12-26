Dr. Elizabeth McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth McDonald, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth McDonald, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
Elizabeth Mcdonald MD Apmc3800 Houma Blvd Ste 308, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend everyone to Dr McDonald. I had been to for gastroenterologist before I was diagnosed with celiac disease. It was only Dr McDonald who decided to test me and I think her so much. through an MRI we also found out that I had a kidney cancer early and it was removed.
About Dr. Elizabeth McDonald, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Med Center
- Lsu Med Ctr/Charity Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Peptic Ulcer and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.