Dr. Elizabeth McFarlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth McFarlin, MD
Dr. Elizabeth McFarlin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. McFarlin works at
Dr. McFarlin's Office Locations
Tennessee Pediatrics5505 Edmondson Pike Ste 104, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2553
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My 3 children LOVE Dr. McFarlin. She is very thorough and is very friendly and polite. She answers all of my tedious questions and always has a smile on her face. I would recommend her to anyone!!
About Dr. Elizabeth McFarlin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1063686038
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
