Dr. Elizabeth McKeown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth McKeown, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with Swedish Medical Center
Locations
Memorial Health Physicians - Surgical Care4700 Waters Ave Bldg 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-3436Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
the best doctor in my experience
About Dr. Elizabeth McKeown, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1861711079
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Medical Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKeown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKeown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKeown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKeown has seen patients for Anal Fistula, Anorectal Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKeown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McKeown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKeown.
