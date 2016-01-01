Dr. Elizabeth McLeod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLeod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth McLeod, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth McLeod, MD
Dr. Elizabeth McLeod, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. McLeod works at
Dr. McLeod's Office Locations
Levenson Eye Associates3020 Hartley Rd Ste 190, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 292-2020
Eye Center of Saint Augustine1400 US Highway 1 S, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Directions (904) 829-2286
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth McLeod, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1518969112
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLeod has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLeod accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLeod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLeod works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeod.
