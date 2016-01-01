Overview of Dr. Elizabeth McMasters, MD

Dr. Elizabeth McMasters, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.



Dr. McMasters works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group-Behavioral Health-OUTPATIENT in Huntley, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL and Woodstock, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.