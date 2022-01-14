Dr. Elizabeth Mileti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mileti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Mileti, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Mileti, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Touro Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Mileti works at
Locations
1
Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition Associates3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 309, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 780-6409Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition Associates653 N Town Center Dr Ste 412, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 780-6410
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthChoice
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best gi Dr for children her .I wouldn't got to any other gi Dr her in Vegas .they are no good. They never listen to me. My child is here today because of this Dr. Other wise my child would be in heaven no other Dr care .so please she knows what she's is doing and talking about especially with little premature baby
About Dr. Elizabeth Mileti, DO
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1194932145
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Touro Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Dr. Mileti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mileti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mileti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mileti works at
Dr. Mileti speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mileti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mileti.
