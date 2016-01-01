Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Cohen Children's Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
-
1
Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Lake Success1111 Marcus Ave Ste M15, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 206-3724
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Maternal Fetal Health at Mineola300 Old Country Rd Ste 202, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 210-2169
Hospital Affiliations
- Cohen Children's Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1275792491
Education & Certifications
- CS Mott Childrens Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University Of Massachusetts Medical School
