Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Cohen Children's Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Mitchell works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Vasculitis, Septal Defect and Kawasaki Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.