Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Mitchell works at Eye Group in Madison, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.